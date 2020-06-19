Tech that time forgot

A look at devices that made that us now lost to time Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty have fun remembering some tech habits which have been lost to time. We also keep you up-to-date with this weeks news including the Sony PS5, how Apple and Amazon are in trouble (again) and an incredible case of bullying by some eBay executives who should have known better.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Times are uncertain, but your job doesn’t have to be. Fidelity Investments is hiring for tech roles in Ireland. Apply now at fidelityinvestments.ie to virtually join a global leader in fintech innovation from the safety of your home.