Tech salaries increased by almost a fifth in 2021

Irish-based tech and finance salaries have increased by up to 20% in 12 months, according to new data published by recruiting experts Hays Ireland.

The research, published as part of the Hays Ireland Salary & Recruiting Trends Guide 2022, surveyed a total of 1,500 Irish-based employer and employers.

According to the report, tech roles experienced some of the most significant salary increases in 2021, accounting for 10 of the top 20 salary increases in the last 12 months. Accounting and finance roles and construction and property roles each accounted for five of the remaining top 20 positions.

The top five salary increases in tech were DeVops manager (€95,000, up 18.8%), full stack developers (€76,000, up 16.9%), helpdesk analyst (€35,000, up 16.7%), site reliability engineers (€75,000, up 15.4%), and DevOps engineers (€75,000, up 15.4%).

Elswwhere payroll supervisors saw the biggest overall increase across any sector, with salaries rising by 20.5% to €58,750 per annum. Other accountancy and finance roles to experience double digit salary increases include revenue accountant (€61,000, up 10.9%), senior claims handler (€41,250, up 10%) and senior payroll manager (€70,000, up 10%).

Construction has experienced a fractured 18 months of activity due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, the demand for construction and property professionals have remained strong throughout 2021 and this is reflected in the increasing salaries within the sector. Health and safety officers, architects and technologists are just some of the roles to experience notable salary increases, according to today’s report.

“The competition for talent has been a consistent theme across 2021 and we expect this to continue into the New Year,” said Maureen Lynch, director at Hays Ireland. “It has been well documented that we are operating in a candidate driven market and this is reflected in rising salaries across the board.

“From an employer perspective, it is important that we look to identify meaningful solutions to meeting the current demand for talent. The ability of employers to recruit and retain talent is integral to delivering upon their wider business objectives and at a more macro level, driving the fundamentals of a prosperous Irish economy into 2022 and beyond.”

TechCentral Reporters

