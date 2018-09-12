Tech firms bring 50 new jobs to Dublin

Power grid innovator Smart Wires to open European office

Smart Wires will create 40 jobs in Europe over the next three years with 10 roles being filled immediately in engineering and business development.

This investment is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

Smart Wires was founded in 2010 and has a global team of over 200 engineers working to re-invent the power grid. The European team is delivering projects in the UK, Germany, France and Greece this year and is experiencing rapid growth across the continent.

Smart Wires’ power flow control solutions provide intelligent ‘valve’ for transmission grids. By dynamically increasing or decreasing line reactance, utilities can quickly and inexpensively capture excess capacity that exists on their grids today. This modular technology is quick to install, easy to redeploy and provides the flexibility needed in today’s uncertain landscape.

Smart Wires managing director for the Europe Region Michael Walsh said: “This is a special company with technology that will change how utilities everywhere think of power grids. We can now solve problems in weeks that traditionally took years. Our flexibility means we can respond to changing demands as they happen – saving customers money and reducing our impact on the environment and communities.”

In other jobs news, digital transformation and e-commerce expert Monsoon Consulting has announced plans to create a minimum of 15 new jobs this year in consultancy, software development, devops, UI and UX designers and QA experts.

Bharat Sharma, founder and CEO, Monsoon Consulting, said: “We’re scaling up in readiness for a surge in demand from clients embracing e-commerce for the first time and those refining or re-imagining their current online commercial capabilities.”

Monsoon’s clients include the Football Association of Ireland, Central Bank of Ireland, Woodies DIY, Uniphar, SSE Airtricity League, Pallas Foods, Brymec UK, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and One4All gift cards.

TechCentral Reporters