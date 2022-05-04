Tech Excellence Awards shortlist announced
The shortlist for the 2022 Tech Excellence Awards in association with Magnet+ has been announced. The gala event makes a return on 25 May at the Royal Marine Hotel after a Covid-enforced hiatus.
“As organisers it is an honour to deliver the Tech Excellence Awards back once again. We are delighted to have a new venue to celebrate for the first time in three years the skill, excellence and determination of the Irish technology business and its people,” said Billy Huggard, awards director.
“Without doubt the most difficult Awards to adjudicate in all the years. A substantial number of top quality entries really tested and challenged the Judges in deciding outright winners,” said Dr Jim Mountjoy of the Tech Excellence Awards judging panel.
“The enthusiasm and excellence demonstrated by these Awards show the strength and depth of the IT Industry and how it has reached into all walks of our lives giving enormous benefits to individuals and companies,” said Ashling Cunningham, awards judge and CIO of Irish Water.
Full list of nominees
Public Sector Project of the Year
- All human in partnership with Fáilte Ireland (Discover Ireland)
- An Garda Siochana
- Health Service Executive HSE & Deloitte joint application
- Health Service Executive HSE Vaccination programme
- INNOVATE
- TEKenable
Private Sector Project of the Year
- Action Point
- Arekibo with RCSI
- Asystec
- CubeMatch
- Presidio with AIB
- Welltel
- Wipro & RSA Insurance DAC
SME Project of the Year
- Ardanis
- CLIRINX – Clinical Research IT
- DNA IT Solutions
- Magnet Plus
- Savenet
- Three Ireland
- Vision ID
Digital Transformation Project of the Year
- Agile Networks
- Ekco Cloud
- Ergo
- Expleo
- Health Service Executive HSE
- Logicalis
- SOTI
Digital Strategy Partner of the Year
- All Human in partnership with Irish Life Health
- Arekibo
- Booniverse
- Dept Digital
- evcoms
- Schneider Electric
- Titan Technology Solutions
Startup Award
- Enterpryze
- JUSTTIP
- Occumetra
- Performetry
- Wayleader (ParkOffice)
Diversity Award
- Agronomics
- Applied Systems
- Expleo
- Sidero
Sustainability Award
- Connector by Granite
- Ergo
- Logitech
- Schneider Electric
- Vyta
Distributor of the Year
Shortlist & winner announced on the night.
Vertical Market Specialist of the Year
- Ortus Managed IT & Cloud
- ROCTEL
- Telefónica Tech
- VidMob
- Vyta
- Wellington IT
Communication Excellence
- Connector by Granite
- DNA IT Solutions
- Our Tandem
- Three Ireland
Rising Star
- ACI Worldwide
- Cinnte Technologies
- CommSec
- Enterpryze
- PwC
- TestReach
- VidMob
IT Architect of the Year
- ACI Worldwide
- Enterprise Solutions
- evcoms
- Ortus Managed IT & Cloud
- Wellington IT
IoT Innovation of the Year
- AtmosQ
- ByoWave
- danalto
- Eleven
- Netcelero
IT Professional of the Year (individual or team)
- Asystec
- Edgescan
- FlowForma
- Liberty Group
- Workhuman
Managed Service Company of the Year
- Ergo
- INNOVATE
- Nostra
- Novosco – a CANCOM company
- ROCTEL
- Telefónica Tech
- Wipro
Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
- CommSec
- CWSI
- DNA IT Solutions
- Integrity360
- Logicalis
- Typetec
The Hibernia Award
- Fivetran Inc
- Globalization Partners
- Microsoft
- Vodafone
Company of the Year
- CWSI
- Ergo
- Expleo
- Integrity360
- Nostra
- Novosco a CANCOM company
- Sidero
- Workhuman
CIO of the Year
- Pádraigh Griffin, Chief Operating Officer / Chief Information Officer, EVAD IT Solutions
- Alexandre Ramos, Chief Information Officer, Liberty Insurance
- Cathal Lynch, Chief Information Officer, RSA Insurance Ireland DAC
- Harry Moseley, Global CIO, Zoom
Career Recognition Award
Winner to be announced on the night.
Person of the Year
Winner to be announced on the night.
