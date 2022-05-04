Tech Excellence Awards shortlist announced Gala event returns to the Royal Marine Hotel on 25 May Pro

The shortlist for the 2022 Tech Excellence Awards in association with Magnet+ has been announced. The gala event makes a return on 25 May at the Royal Marine Hotel after a Covid-enforced hiatus.

“As organisers it is an honour to deliver the Tech Excellence Awards back once again. We are delighted to have a new venue to celebrate for the first time in three years the skill, excellence and determination of the Irish technology business and its people,” said Billy Huggard, awards director.

“Without doubt the most difficult Awards to adjudicate in all the years. A substantial number of top quality entries really tested and challenged the Judges in deciding outright winners,” said Dr Jim Mountjoy of the Tech Excellence Awards judging panel.

“The enthusiasm and excellence demonstrated by these Awards show the strength and depth of the IT Industry and how it has reached into all walks of our lives giving enormous benefits to individuals and companies,” said Ashling Cunningham, awards judge and CIO of Irish Water.

Full list of nominees

Public Sector Project of the Year

All human in partnership with Fáilte Ireland (Discover Ireland)

An Garda Siochana

Health Service Executive HSE & Deloitte joint application

Health Service Executive HSE Vaccination programme

INNOVATE

TEKenable

Private Sector Project of the Year

Action Point

Arekibo with RCSI

Asystec

CubeMatch

Presidio with AIB

Welltel

Wipro & RSA Insurance DAC

SME Project of the Year

Ardanis

CLIRINX – Clinical Research IT

DNA IT Solutions

Magnet Plus

Savenet

Three Ireland

Vision ID

Digital Transformation Project of the Year

Agile Networks

Ekco Cloud

Ergo

Expleo

Health Service Executive HSE

Logicalis

SOTI

Digital Strategy Partner of the Year

All Human in partnership with Irish Life Health

Arekibo

Booniverse

Dept Digital

evcoms

Schneider Electric

Titan Technology Solutions

Startup Award

Enterpryze

JUSTTIP

Occumetra

Performetry

Wayleader (ParkOffice)

Diversity Award

Agronomics

Applied Systems

Expleo

Sidero

Sustainability Award

Connector by Granite

Ergo

Logitech

Schneider Electric

Vyta

Distributor of the Year

Shortlist & winner announced on the night.

Vertical Market Specialist of the Year

Ortus Managed IT & Cloud

ROCTEL

Telefónica Tech

VidMob

Vyta

Wellington IT

Communication Excellence

Connector by Granite

DNA IT Solutions

Our Tandem

Three Ireland

Rising Star

ACI Worldwide

Cinnte Technologies

CommSec

Enterpryze

PwC

TestReach

VidMob

IT Architect of the Year

ACI Worldwide

Enterprise Solutions

evcoms

Ortus Managed IT & Cloud

Wellington IT

IoT Innovation of the Year

AtmosQ

ByoWave

danalto

Eleven

Netcelero

IT Professional of the Year (individual or team)

Asystec

Edgescan

FlowForma

Liberty Group

Workhuman

Managed Service Company of the Year

Ergo

INNOVATE

Nostra

Novosco – a CANCOM company

ROCTEL

Telefónica Tech

Wipro

Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

CommSec

CWSI

DNA IT Solutions

Integrity360

Logicalis

Typetec

The Hibernia Award

Fivetran Inc

Globalization Partners

Microsoft

Vodafone

Company of the Year

CWSI

Ergo

Expleo

Integrity360

Nostra

Novosco a CANCOM company

Sidero

Workhuman

CIO of the Year

Pádraigh Griffin, Chief Operating Officer / Chief Information Officer, EVAD IT Solutions

Alexandre Ramos, Chief Information Officer, Liberty Insurance

Cathal Lynch, Chief Information Officer, RSA Insurance Ireland DAC

Harry Moseley, Global CIO, Zoom

Career Recognition Award

Winner to be announced on the night.

Person of the Year

Winner to be announced on the night.

For more information and updates visit the Tech Excellence Awards website or follow TechCentral on Facebook and Twitter.