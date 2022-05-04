Tim Hynes, AIB

Tech Excellence Awards shortlist announced

Gala event returns to the Royal Marine Hotel on 25 May
Tim Hynes, AIB - Tech Excellence Awards CIO of the Year 2019. Presented by Deirdre McCabe, Viatel

4 May 2022

The shortlist for the 2022 Tech Excellence Awards in association with Magnet+ has been announced. The gala event makes a return on 25 May at the Royal Marine Hotel after a Covid-enforced hiatus.

“As organisers it is an honour to deliver the Tech Excellence Awards back once again.  We are delighted to have a new venue to celebrate for the first time in three years the skill, excellence and determination of the Irish technology business and its people,” said Billy Huggard, awards director.

“Without doubt the most difficult Awards to adjudicate in all the years. A substantial number of top quality entries really tested and challenged the Judges in deciding outright winners,” said Dr Jim Mountjoy of the Tech Excellence Awards judging panel.

 

“The enthusiasm and excellence demonstrated by these Awards show the strength and depth of the IT Industry and how it has reached into all walks of our lives giving enormous benefits to individuals and companies,” said Ashling Cunningham, awards judge and CIO of Irish Water.

Full list of nominees

Public Sector Project of the Year

  • All human in partnership with Fáilte Ireland (Discover Ireland)
  • An Garda Siochana
  • Health Service Executive HSE & Deloitte joint application
  • Health Service Executive HSE Vaccination programme
  • INNOVATE
  • TEKenable

Private Sector Project of the Year

  • Action Point
  • Arekibo with RCSI
  • Asystec
  • CubeMatch
  • Presidio with AIB
  • Welltel
  • Wipro & RSA Insurance DAC

SME Project of the Year

  • Ardanis
  • CLIRINX – Clinical Research IT
  • DNA IT Solutions
  • Magnet Plus
  • Savenet
  • Three Ireland
  • Vision ID

Digital Transformation Project of the Year

  • Agile Networks
  • Ekco Cloud
  • Ergo
  • Expleo
  • Health Service Executive HSE
  • Logicalis
  • SOTI

Digital Strategy Partner of the Year

  • All Human in partnership with Irish Life Health
  • Arekibo
  • Booniverse
  • Dept Digital
  • evcoms
  • Schneider Electric
  • Titan Technology Solutions

Startup Award

  • Enterpryze
  • JUSTTIP
  • Occumetra
  • Performetry
  • Wayleader (ParkOffice)

Diversity Award

  • Agronomics
  • Applied Systems
  • Expleo
  • Sidero

Sustainability Award

  • Connector by Granite
  • Ergo
  • Logitech
  • Schneider Electric
  • Vyta

Distributor of the Year

Shortlist & winner announced on the night.

Vertical Market Specialist of the Year

  • Ortus Managed IT & Cloud
  • ROCTEL
  • Telefónica Tech
  • VidMob
  • Vyta
  • Wellington IT

Communication Excellence

  • Connector by Granite
  • DNA IT Solutions
  • Our Tandem
  • Three Ireland

Rising Star

  • ACI Worldwide
  • Cinnte Technologies
  • CommSec
  • Enterpryze
  • PwC
  • TestReach
  • VidMob

IT Architect of the Year

  • ACI Worldwide
  • Enterprise Solutions
  • evcoms
  • Ortus Managed IT & Cloud
  • Wellington IT

IoT Innovation of the Year

  • AtmosQ
  • ByoWave
  • danalto
  • Eleven
  • Netcelero

IT Professional of the Year (individual or team)

  • Asystec
  • Edgescan
  • FlowForma
  • Liberty Group
  • Workhuman

Managed Service Company of the Year

  • Ergo
  • INNOVATE
  • Nostra
  • Novosco – a CANCOM company
  • ROCTEL
  • Telefónica Tech
  • Wipro

Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

  • CommSec
  • CWSI
  • DNA IT Solutions
  • Integrity360
  • Logicalis
  • Typetec

The Hibernia Award

  • Fivetran Inc
  • Globalization Partners
  • Microsoft
  • Vodafone

Company of the Year

  • CWSI
  • Ergo
  • Expleo
  • Integrity360
  • Nostra
  • Novosco a CANCOM company
  • Sidero
  • Workhuman

CIO of the Year

  • Pádraigh Griffin, Chief Operating Officer / Chief Information Officer, EVAD IT Solutions
  • Alexandre Ramos, Chief Information Officer, Liberty Insurance
  • Cathal Lynch, Chief Information Officer, RSA Insurance Ireland DAC
  • Harry Moseley, Global CIO, Zoom

Career Recognition Award

Winner to be announced on the night.

Person of the Year

Winner to be announced on the night.

