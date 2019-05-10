Tech Excellence Awards distributor of the year shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the distributor of the year category sponsored by Grenke at this year’s Tech Excellence Awards has been released.

This prestigious award will be presented to the distributor that has demonstrated outstanding business performance over the past 12 months.

Shortlist

CMS Distribution

DataSolutions

Exertis

Microwarehouse

Renaissance

SquareOne Distribution

TechData

Westcoast

The award will be presented at a black tie gala dinner at Citywest Hotel on 23 May.

Now in their 19th year, the Tech Excellence Awards are recognised as the badge of honour for the tech sector.

Winners across a further 23 categories, with more than 600 industry luminaries in attendance.

The event will once again be hosted by broadcaster and journalist Sarah McInerney.

For more information and to book visit https://techawards.techcentral.ie.