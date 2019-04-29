Tech Excellence Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 19th Tech Excellence Awards has been revealed.

Asystec and Evros Technology Group lead the field with five nominatons followed by Evcom, Ion Solutions, Logicalis, Marino Software, and Savenet Solutions on three.

The awards will take place at a black-tie event hosted by broadcaster Sarah McInerney on 23 May at Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Shortlist

Private sector project of the year

AIB & Integrity360

Asystec

Enterprise Defence, a Fastcom company

Icon plc,

Intellicom

Logicalis

RedFlare

Usage Anaytics Group-Lero@DCU

Public sector project of the year

Ergo

Irish Defence Forces

ProCloud

Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland

Tekenable with Strata3

The Health Services People Strategy – Leaders in People’s Services

Triangle with ESB

Zinopy

SME project of the year

ActionPoint

CommSec

DNA IT Solutions

Electricity Exchange

Getvisibility

Ion Solutions (EMEA)

Magnet Networks

Three Ireland

Digital edge award

Ardmac

Clirinx

Damovo

Evros Technology Group

Irish Water

McKeon Group

Singlepoint

Three Ireland

Digital strategy partner of the year

Dept

Logicalis

Marino Software

Singlepoint

Strata3

Start-up award

Circit

Evcom

GagaMuller

Joulica

Professional development award

Ion Solutions

Komeer

New Horizons Ireland

Nostra

Trilogy Technolgies

Data centres innovation award

Irish Defence Forces

SaltDNA

IoT innovation of the year

Clare Local Development Company

Electricity Exchange

Evcom

Evros Technology Group

Magnet Networks

SaltDNA

Vertical market specialist of the year

AMI

Enguard

Fathom

Ignitar

My Compliance

Red Flare

Communication excellence

Blacknight

CMS

DataSolutions

Host in Ireland

Integrity360

Komeer

Marino Software

Microsoft

Rising star

Adam Talbot, Nostra

Dr Paddy Finn, Electricity Exchange

Colm O Sullivan, Alex Hughes, Artur Vorobjov, Komeer

Elena Potekhina, Lunch Auction

Rahul Thomas, Tierney’s Office Automation

Rebecca Keenan, Expleo

Tom Milkovic, New Horizons Ireland

IT architect of the year

Asystec

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Evcom

Novosco

Savenet Solutions

Tierney’s Office Automation

IT professional of the year

AIB CISRO Team

Ardmac

Asystec

Blacknight

Icon Clinical Research

Savenet Solutions

Managed service company of the year

Damovo

Ergo

Evros Technology Group

Ion Solutions

IT Force

Novi

Novosco

Paradyn

Managed security service provider of the year

Edgescan

Integrity360

Novi

Zinopy

Enterprise partner of the year

Asystec

Logicalis

Marino Software

Tekenable with Dublin City Council

Cloud partner of the year

BSI Cybersecurity & Information Resilience

DNA IT Solutions

Equinix

Ergo

Evros Technology Group

Savenet Solutions

Viatel

ViClarity

Company of the year

Asystec

Cora Systems

Esri Ireland

Evros Technology Group

Expleo

Integrity 360

ProStrategy

Trilogy Technologies

Viatel

Also presented on the night:

Distributor of the year

The Hibernia Award

CIO of the year

Career recognition award

Person of the year

Eoin O’Driscoll, lifetime achievement award winner in 2018 and chair of the judging panel, said: “It has been an honour to continue my involvement on the judging panel and witnessing the quality going from strength to strength each year.”

Former winners include Stripe founders Patrick and John Collison, Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave and telecoms magnate Denis O’Brien, as well as Irish companies Ergo and Trilogy Technologies.

The night promises to be full of entertainment with a guest appearance expected from RTE journalist Philip Boucher Hayes.

For more information visit https://techawards.techcentral.ie/

TechCentral Reporters

