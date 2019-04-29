Tech Excellence Awards 2019 shortlist revealed
29 April 2019 | 0
The shortlist for the 19th Tech Excellence Awards has been revealed.
Asystec and Evros Technology Group lead the field with five nominatons followed by Evcom, Ion Solutions, Logicalis, Marino Software, and Savenet Solutions on three.
The awards will take place at a black-tie event hosted by broadcaster Sarah McInerney on 23 May at Citywest Hotel in Dublin.
Shortlist
Private sector project of the year
AIB & Integrity360
Asystec
Enterprise Defence, a Fastcom company
Icon plc,
Intellicom
Logicalis
RedFlare
Usage Anaytics Group-Lero@DCU
Public sector project of the year
Ergo
Irish Defence Forces
ProCloud
Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland
Tekenable with Strata3
The Health Services People Strategy – Leaders in People’s Services
Triangle with ESB
Zinopy
SME project of the year
ActionPoint
CommSec
DNA IT Solutions
Electricity Exchange
Getvisibility
Ion Solutions (EMEA)
Magnet Networks
Three Ireland
Digital edge award
Ardmac
Clirinx
Damovo
Evros Technology Group
Irish Water
McKeon Group
Singlepoint
Three Ireland
Digital strategy partner of the year
Dept
Logicalis
Marino Software
Singlepoint
Strata3
Start-up award
Circit
Evcom
GagaMuller
Joulica
Professional development award
Ion Solutions
Komeer
New Horizons Ireland
Nostra
Trilogy Technolgies
Data centres innovation award
Irish Defence Forces
SaltDNA
IoT innovation of the year
Clare Local Development Company
Electricity Exchange
Evcom
Evros Technology Group
Magnet Networks
SaltDNA
Vertical market specialist of the year
AMI
Enguard
Fathom
Ignitar
My Compliance
Red Flare
Communication excellence
Blacknight
CMS
DataSolutions
Host in Ireland
Integrity360
Komeer
Marino Software
Microsoft
Rising star
Adam Talbot, Nostra
Dr Paddy Finn, Electricity Exchange
Colm O Sullivan, Alex Hughes, Artur Vorobjov, Komeer
Elena Potekhina, Lunch Auction
Rahul Thomas, Tierney’s Office Automation
Rebecca Keenan, Expleo
Tom Milkovic, New Horizons Ireland
IT architect of the year
Asystec
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Evcom
Novosco
Savenet Solutions
Tierney’s Office Automation
IT professional of the year
AIB CISRO Team
Ardmac
Asystec
Blacknight
Icon Clinical Research
Savenet Solutions
Managed service company of the year
Damovo
Ergo
Evros Technology Group
Ion Solutions
IT Force
Novi
Novosco
Paradyn
Managed security service provider of the year
Edgescan
Integrity360
Novi
Zinopy
Enterprise partner of the year
Asystec
Logicalis
Marino Software
Tekenable with Dublin City Council
Cloud partner of the year
BSI Cybersecurity & Information Resilience
DNA IT Solutions
Equinix
Ergo
Evros Technology Group
Savenet Solutions
Viatel
ViClarity
Company of the year
Asystec
Cora Systems
Esri Ireland
Evros Technology Group
Expleo
Integrity 360
ProStrategy
Trilogy Technologies
Viatel
Also presented on the night:
Distributor of the year
The Hibernia Award
CIO of the year
Career recognition award
Person of the year
Eoin O’Driscoll, lifetime achievement award winner in 2018 and chair of the judging panel, said: “It has been an honour to continue my involvement on the judging panel and witnessing the quality going from strength to strength each year.”
Former winners include Stripe founders Patrick and John Collison, Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave and telecoms magnate Denis O’Brien, as well as Irish companies Ergo and Trilogy Technologies.
The night promises to be full of entertainment with a guest appearance expected from RTE journalist Philip Boucher Hayes.
For more information visit https://techawards.techcentral.ie/
