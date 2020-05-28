Tech Data named VMware UK&I partner distributor of the year

Award recognises strong growth aggregator business and support given to MSPs

Tech Data has been named VMware UK&I partner distributor of the Year Winner 2020 in the vendor’s most recent Partner Recognition Awards.

The award recognises Tech Data’s achievements in supporting MSPs in driving growth of VMware licensing sales on subscription and close engagement with VMware partners.

As part of its wider support programme, Tech Data supports VCCP MSPs in planning application modernisation and customer migrations from perpetual licensing to cloud through extensive training and workshops (all of which are now being delivered virtually). It has also created a reference architecture for customer migration to cloud and hybrid infrastructures, constructed entirely on VMware technology.

Simon Bennett, director, enterprise software and cloud, UK and Ireland, Tech Data, said: “We have a close relationship with VMware, an experienced and highly-skilled team, and a clear strategy that focuses on enabling and supporting MSP partners that share our desire to grow profitably and sustainably.

“This award recognises the exceptional results that this unique combination continues to deliver. We’re convinced that even greater opportunities lie ahead, and we will keep on working with VMware and its MSP partners to stabilise and strengthen cloud subscription, consumption and services income, and to help them build strong, future-proofed businesses and continued growth.”

TechCentral Reporters