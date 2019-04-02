Tech Data brings more potential to partners with Lenovo Data Centre Group

Tech Data has announced a distribution agreement with the Lenovo Data Centre Group, that will see the vendor’s full range of servers, storage, networking, converged systems, software and options being offered to the distributor’s reseller customers In Ireland.

The partnership will allow Lenovo partners to take advantage of the trusted advice and unrivalled services Tech Data offers to grow their Lenovo sales and deliver higher levels of customer satisfaction. They will be able to call on the expertise of the professional services practice within Tech Data’s advanced solutions team and, through Tech Data, access all the benefits of the Lenovo partner programme.

Tech Data will also offer training, marketing and finance support to help new partners accelerate business development with Lenovo data centre solutions.

“Tech Data is strategically committed to making the best next-generation technology solutions available to its customers,” said Peadar Kane, Ireland country manager, Tech Data. “The addition of Lenovo data centre solutions strengthens our portfolio and enables us to offer resellers even more opportunities to increase their sales and profitability. We will be working closely with Lenovo to extend their reach in the channel, drive greater efficiency in the supply chain, and deliver the end-to-end support that reseller partners need to grow and develop their business.”

Colm Spollen, country manager, Ireland, for Lenovo data centre products at Lenovo said: “Tech Data is a highly capable and professional distribution business and has the extensive reach and capability to meet the needs of Lenovo partners in Ireland, and to support their efforts to enhance their skills and grow sales.”

TechCentral Reporters