Tech Data appointed Nutanix partner for Ireland

Resellers will have access to full range of cloud and hyperconverged solutions

Tech Data has announced that its partnership with Nutanix has been extended to Ireland.

“The extended agreement with Nutanix is excellent news both for Tech Data but more importantly, for our enterprise customers in Ireland,” said Peadar Kane, Ireland country manager at Tech Data Advanced Solutions. “It means we can now provide unrestricted access to the company’s solutions to them alongside the expertise and experience of our own team within Advanced Solutions. That will help them to open up new potential and develop more business.”

Fergal O’Sullivan, Nutanix sales director for Ireland, said: “As demand for Nutanix’s solutions continues to grow, we’re thrilled to be in a position whereby we can now extend our existing relationship with Tech Data to cover Ireland.

“Tech Data has already proven to have the right market knowledge, skills and relationships to bring Nutanix’s proposition to even more customers as they embark on their journey to modernise their infrastructure and run applications at any scale, on-prem and in the cloud.

“This announcement is set to complement the exceptional results achieved to date by our trusted channel partners.”

TechCentral Reporters