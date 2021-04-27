TDS acquired by security systems provider Acre

Time Data Security (TDS) has been acquired by US security systems provider Acre.

Along with accelerating TDS’ growth plans, Acre will support its aim to become one of the foremost leading providers of smart workplace solutions for enterprise business across the world.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Ireland, TDS is a provider of smart workplace products including visitor management, life safety and access control software solutions, counting some of the world’s biggest and most prestigious organisations as our customer base. TDS has more than 30 years of experience supporting clients with more than 3,000 sites and 25 million users worldwide.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for TDS,” said Frank Hart, TDS founder and CEO. “TDS’ senior board member Sean Murphy and I are particularly excited to work with Joe Grillo and the management team to further strengthen Acre’s position as the global leader in the delivery of integrated technologies and services.”

Formed in 2012, Acre’s Vanderbilt, Comnet, Open Options and RS2 brands deliver advanced solutions to customers around the world, employing more than 400 across 25 countries.

Acre’s CEO, Joseph Grillo, stated that this transaction will continue to expand Acre’s competitive position. “We believe we can assist the excellent management team at TDS to leverage our existing reseller channels and end-users to help grow this business globally under the Acre umbrella,” he said.

