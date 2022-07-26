Tantek4D to create 30 jobs in Sligo Digital engineering company also plans US expansion Trade

Tantek4D, a digital engineering company headquartered in Sligo, is to create 30 new jobs and open an office in the US. The new roles will be created over the next 18 months in areas such as digital automation, digital project management, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and geospatial surveying.

Founded in 2018, the company has built a notable reputation in local and international markets as an innovative enterprise within the architectural, engineering, construction, and operations industry (AECO).

In recent years, Tantek4D has been at the forefront of developments in 4D Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology, pioneering innovative new software in this rapidly advancing space within the construction sector.

As part of the drive towards a more digitalised economy, Tantek4D has also aided large construction companies in implementing a Digital Transformation Strategy through advances in their business operations, processes, and structure.

Tantek4D, which already has offices in Sligo, Dublin, and London, is expanding its operations to the US, signalling the company’s aspirations to further deliver its cutting-edge services to international markets.

The expansion also coincides with a growing headcount requirement in their Irish offices to fulfil the urgent demand for their services nationwide. The job vacancies at both their Dublin and Sligo offices will increase their existing workforce from 14 to 44 when fulfilled.

Tantek4D, which counts former Lotusworks CEO Fergal Broder as chairman and investor, has also announced the appointment of two new board members – Denis Browne and Tom O’Callaghan – to assist and oversee the company’s significant growth for 2022 and beyond.

Denis Browne is a former regional operations director of Google Data Centres. Tom O’Callaghan has extensive experience in the power and energy sector and provides consultancy to Irish, UK and European organisations.

Tantek4D’s co-founder and CEO Conor Tansey said: “We are really ramping up operations in Ireland – hiring more staff, and also expanding into international markets. The addition of a UK office gives us an opportunity to access a larger talent pool and drive our operations to the next level.

“It’s testament to the hard work our team have put in over the last number of years, and we feel that as a company, we are strategically positioned to develop real innovation to revamp internal workflows and push digital technologies that will revolutionise and disrupt the AECO industry.”

“The core values at the heart of the company seek to challenge existing norms and offer digitally innovative ways to consider existing workflows and processes,” said Tantek4D co-founder and CTO Paul Tansey. “As industry disruptors and innovators, new technological developments will continue to shape and inform Tantek4D’s strategy and expansion, including collaboration with companies that share a complementary vision.”

Tantek4D recently partnered with Bentley Systems – an American based software development company specialising in services for the design, construction and operation of infrastructure – in the UK and Ireland. The new collaboration will help clients to accelerate project delivery and digitally enhance construction planning and operations.

“Tantek4D are an impressive Irish SME with immense global ambition,” said Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English. “Its growing success is a testament to the vision, hard work and resilience of Conor and Paul Tansey and their entire talented team working with them. Tantek4D are realising their potential from the heart of Sligo town and are part of a growing cohort of businesses who are driving employment and economic activity as well as being embedded in our communities.”

