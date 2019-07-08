Takeda Ireland opens manufacturing site in Grange Castle

Forty jobs to be created at Dublin plant Print Print Trade

Takeda Ireland, officially opened a new cutting-edge manufacturing facility at its site at Grange Castle.

Construction of the state-of-the-art- facility began in June 2017 and a total of 40 jobs will be created at the site.

The plant is the first Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing operation to be located outside of Japan for Takeda and houses all steps of the production process including API, drug product and primary and secondary packaging for supply to global markets.

The Grange Castle plant currently employs over 80 people, all of whom are trained in the latest manufacturing techniques, to ensure operational excellence.

“We have built up a strong foundation in Ireland over the past 17 years, and this new plant in Grange Castle is an important strategic site for us, as it is not only the first overseas manufacturing centre for APIs outside of Japan, but it houses all the steps of the production process,” said Takeda Pharmaceutical CEO Christophe Weber.

“We are excited to take this next step and continue to deliver our medicines to patients around the world and concentrate our efforts on breakthrough innovations. I would like to thank our employees and stakeholders, as well as the IDA, for their support throughout the entire process.”

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland said: “Manufacturing excellence in pharmaceuticals is a hallmark of Ireland’s success in the sector. This innovative manufacturing site not only highlights Takeda’s commitment to Ireland, it also showcases how competitive Ireland is for global enterprise and investment.”

Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus vaccines. The company employs some 55,000 in more than 70 countries.

In Ireland, Takeda has operations in Bray, Dunboyne and Grange Castle.

TechCentral Reporters