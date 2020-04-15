T-Pro relieves Covid-19 hospital appointment pressure

Telehealth provider's free solution helps manage outpatient appointments Print Print Life

Telehealth provider T-Pro has a platform for doctors to manage outpatient appointments through smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.

With a focus on virtual clinics, T-Pro’s new eClinic Manager will enable doctors to carry out patient appointments online through smartphones, tablets and desktop computers. The new feature will be provided to hospitals free of charge, meaning thousands of medical appointments which were cancelled due to Covid-19 can now go ahead.

With 50 publicly funded acute hospitals in Ireland and 11,479 confirmed cases in the country, healthcare facilities are under immense pressure to deliver much needed medical appointments and surgeries.

E-Clinic Manager leverages existing hospital integration systems to enable users to automatically turn what would be normal clinic appointments into virtual consultations. The platform is fully compliant with data protection and protected health information restrictions, will see patients’ appointments confirmed by e-mail and SMS. They will then receive a link, enabling them to access their consultation at the click of a button, with no downloading or installation required.

T-Pro co-founder and operations director Mark Gilmartin said: “Through eClinic Manager, medical staff can organise, undertake and document virtual clinics, assisting them in carrying out otherwise cancelled consultations, helping prevent a backlog. With no-one knowing how long coronavirus will last and a surge in cases predicted, T-Pro’s new telehealth feature aims to help relieve acute hospitals of the pressure they are currently facing through virtual clinics that are easy to use and fully integrable for normal clinic appointments.”

T-Pro’s other healthcare technology and services are currently used by The Mater Hospital, The Beacon Clinic, Cork University Hospital, Beaumont Hospital and The Rotunda among others.

TechCentral Reporters