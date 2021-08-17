T-Mobile confirms data breach

The US operator has not yet determined if there is any personal customer data involved Print Print Pro

US telco T-Mobile has confirmed that data belonging to the company may have been “illegally accessed” in a cyber attack.

The mobile operator launched its investigation following a post in an online forum suggesting that the personal data from more than 100 million of its customers had been illegally accessed.

The apparent hacker is asking for six Bitcoin for a subset of the data which contains 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses.

advertisement





“We have determined that unauthorised access to some T-Mobile data occurred, however we have not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved,” the company said in a statement to IT Pro. “We are confident that the entry point used to gain access has been closed, and we are continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed.”

T-Mobile said the investigation will “take some time” but it is working with the “highest degree of urgency”.

“Until we have completed this assessment we cannot confirm the reported number of records affected or the validity of statements made by others,” it said.

The company also said that once it has a more complete and verified understanding of what occurred, it will then communicate with its customers and stakeholders.

In January this year, T-Mobile suffered a breach affecting around 200,000 customers.

© Dennis Publishing

Professional Development for IT professionals

The mission of the Irish Computer Society is to advance, promote and represent the interests of ICT professionals in Ireland. Membership of the ICS typically reduces courses by 20%. Find out more