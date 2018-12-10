Synology’s DiskStation DS1819+ and RackStation RS1619xs+

8-bay desktop NAS has up to 216TB raw capacity with two expansion units Print Print Pro

Synology has launched the DiskStation DS1819+, an 8-bay desktop NAS and the RackStation RS1619xs+, a 1U 4-bay rackmount NAS.

The DiskStation DS1819+ features an Intel C3538 quad-core, 2.1GHz processor with 4GB DDR4 pre-installed memory, upgradable up to 32GB.

The 8-bay desktop NAS has up to 216TB raw capacity with two expansion units, and delivers sequential throughput at over 2,045 MB/s reading and 656 MB/s writing.

“This is a compact NAS with an expandable design that can be an ideal investment for small to medium-sized businesses, especially when capable of hosting versatile applications,” said Kevin Meng, product manager, Synology Inc.

“As an updated 8-bay desktop NAS in the Plus family, DS1819+ provides a performance increase of over 57% in sequential reading compared to its predecessor, making it more than capable of being just a file server or backup target to satisfy various business requirements with its all-inclusive built-in applications.”

The RackStation RS1619xs+ features a quad-core CPU and expandable DDR4 memory up to 64GB. An optional 10GbE network adapter brings excellent sequential reading performance of over 1,523 MB/s.

Built-in dual M.2 2280 SSD cache slots boost system random IO performance with NVMe/SATA SSDs.

“Equipped with feature-rich collaboration applications, RS1619xs+ is ideal for small- and medium-sized businesses to improve collaboration efficiency,” said Michael Wang, Product Manager at Synology Inc.

“Flexible upgrade options, such as high-performance network adapters, M.2 SSD cache, and storage capacity expansion, allow RS1619xs+ to grow with business needs in different phases.”

synology.com

IDG News Service