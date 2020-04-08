Synology VPN Plus licence made freely available

Sales of the licence have increased five-fold over the last two months

Synology has made its VPN Plus licence free to purchase until 30 September in response to businesses adopting working from home policies.

With VPN Plus, Synology routers can be transformed into a powerful VPN server to enable businesses to quickly facilitate a remote workforce.

Both existing and new owners of Synology’s RT1900ac, RT2600ac, and MR2200ac wireless routers will be able to purchase VPN Plus Client VPN Access and Site-to-Site VPN licences for free. All licences are perpetual and do not expire or require additional costs after 30 September.

“We have seen many businesses rushing to adopt VPN solutions in order to set up an infrastructure to enable a remote workforce. Over the past two months, we have seen a five-fold increase in VPN Plus licence purchases,” said Hewitt Lee, director, product management group, Synology.

“As the situation continues to develop in unprecedented ways, we understand that many are uncertain of how to maintain business continuity. Synology is offering VPN Plus licences for free in an effort to help businesses resume operations remotely.”

TechCentral Reporters