Synology NAS for data consolidation and management

DiskStation DS220j can back up and synchronise with other devices or public clouds

Synology has unveiled a new entry-level two-bay network-attached storage (NAS) built for data consolidation and management, DiskStation DS220j.

DiskStation DS220j can support up to 32Tb and can back up and synchronise with other devices or public clouds. It runs on the data management platform DiskStation Manager.

DS220j users can automatically back up their photos with personal photo management solution, Synology Moments. While Synology Drive enables users to create their own personal cloud for multi-versioned backups of your files on computers.

“The ease of taking photos and videos has allowed anyone to become a content creator. Effective management and safekeeping of digital assets, whether for personal use or to share with others, has become a common challenge,” said Michael Wang, product manager at Synology.

“The cost-effective DS220j allows anyone to easily set up a personal cloud to store and organise their data from other devices.”

TechCentral Reporters