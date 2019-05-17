Synology unveils DiskStation Manager 6.2.2 for data management

DSM 6.2.2, optimises user navigation and enhances system performance

Synology, the network attached storage specialists, have released the latest DiskStation Manager (DSM) 6.2.2. The updated intuitive web-based operating system is designed to optimise user navigation and enhance system performance.

Commenting on the update, Hewitt Lee, director of product management group at Synology said: “DSM 6.2 has demonstrated field-proven reliability with over 3.4 million Synology NAS running it.

“Tailor-made for your IT infrastructure and ready to fit into any environment, DSM 6.2.2 now comes with more granular options that help IT administrators gain better control over the whole system. This facilitates business data management with services that more accurately suits your needs.”

Key features include:

• System optimisation: With granular configurations to ensure performance is consistent available in Snapshot Replication, iSCSI Manager, and Synology High Availability.

• Smart Update: to minimise system interruptions, Smart Update identifies when an update is beneficial. It can then skip or install the update to achieve the highest system uptime.

• Contextual guidance: For quick resolutions, information and troubleshooting tips are added to Storage Manager. This reduces human error, guides users to resolve potential issues, and improves user experience.

• Migration assistant: Using a hardware upgrade, disruptions are minimised so users can complete whole-system migration with ease.

DSM 6.2 will receive security updates and fixes until June 2023.

TechCentral Reporters