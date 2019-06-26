Synology introduce DiskStation DS419slim for SOHO and first time users

Synology has launched DiskStation DS419slim, a 4-bay Network Attached Storage (NAS) equipped with 2.5″ drive support.

Small, but versatile, under its palm-sized chassis, it supports up to 20TB maximum raw capacity with four 2.5” HDDs. Its 4-bay mini cubic-shaped design makes it more flexible in RAID configuration, while saving physical space for deployment.

Designed for entry-level or SOHO (small office/ home office) NAS users or those with limited workspace, the DS419slim is part of DiskStation’s J Series product line.

Powered by a dual-core processor, it delivers excellent performance while consuming only 20.28 watts during operation. It has the same compact design of the DS416slim, but the CPU has been upgraded from 1.0GHz to 1.33GHz.

Featuring 512Mb DDR3L memory, it delivers great sequential throughput at over 223 Mb/s reading and 94Mb/s writing in a dual Gigabit Link Aggregation environment.

Katarina Shao, product manager at Synology Inc, said: “Nowadays, many people are still struggling with managing files scattered across public clouds, USB drives, or personal computers. As a clever and reliable personal cloud, DS419slim helps keep your precious photos, videos, and documents in order, bringing everything under control with its powerful file management capabilities.”

“Not only can you easily access, share, and synchronize all your files across multiple platforms, but you can also own a multimedia library where you can stream digital content on your mobile devices on the go.”

The DS419slim runs on the advanced and intuitive operating system for Synology NAS devices, DiskStation Manager.

TechCentral Reporters