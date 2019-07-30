Synology expands all-flash and NAS offerings with FS6400 and SA3400 models

Updates aim to deliver performance, storage capacity and compact form factors Print Print Pro

Internal storage capacity for enterprise devices has become less of an issue lately, but physical footprint and IO density have.

To address these, and other challenges, Synology has introduced the FS6400 and SA3400 that aim to deliver performance, storage capacity and compact form factors.

“Synology renews the product portfolio for high-end models to offer more options tailored to demands from various business workloads,” said Jason Fan, product manager, Synology. “When it comes to data management, performance and capacity are two central concerns facing businesses. Therefore, we developed the FS and SA series to address these specific concerns from IT administration. All these are to eliminate storage silos and enable businesses to realise the potential value of their important data.”

The vendor also announced that the new FS and SA product lines will see enhanced post-sales service coverage for Ireland through cooperation with StorTrec UK Ltd.

“Business need more than a robust storage device. Equally important are the software features and hardware service to protect the data inside and keep it up and running” said Nicole Lin, managing director, Synology UK, “Synology is the industry’s best in back-up and data protection technology. We’re partnering with StorTrec to extend hardware service to the door of every business. We believe their expertise and a decade of experience in the field will benefit our users.”

“The demand for Synology has increased significantly over the past two years,” said Mark Narraway, managing director, StorTrec UK, “and their failure rate is astonishingly low. We have faith in their products and are very glad to offer professional services for Synology customers. I believe Synology users who don’t have service contracts in place will like our offering, including 24×7 phone line remote diagnosis, 4-hour response on-site and comprehensive replacement service covering hard drives and spare parts.”

The service packs are available across Synology DiskStation, RackStation, FlashStation, SA series and expansion units.

The FS6400 is equipped with dual Intel Xeon Silver 8-core processors, delivering more than 240,000 iSCSI 4K random write IOPS, making the new all-flash storage unit ideal for virtualised environments, databases, web-based applications to build a data-centric architecture to realise storage acceleration, says the maker.

Scalability is provided by the capacity for up to 48 drives with two RX1217sas, or 72 drives with two RX2417sas. Memory is 32GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM, expandable to 512GB. Connectivity comes via 2 x 10GbE and 2 x 1GbE Ethernet ports supporting failover and Link Aggregation, with PCIe expansion via 2 x PCIe 3.0 slots for additional network interface cards.

The SA3400 is a highly scalable storage for large-scale businesses, says Synology. It is the first model in the SA series, and serves as the successor of RS18017xs+ with an upgraded CPU from 6 to 8 cores and a 50% performance boost in 4K random read IOPS. Equipped with an 8-core, 2.1 GHz CPU and 16GB ECC RDIMM memory and scalable up to 1,536TB with little to unnoticeable performance degradation, SA3400 provides more than 1 petabyte raw capacity, ideal for video post-production and massive surveillance deployment.

It can host up to 180 drives with 7 x RX2417sas, or 96 drives with 7 x RX1217sas. Memory is 16GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM, expandable to 128GB, with 2 x 10GbE and 4 x 1GbE Ethernet ports supporting failover and Link Aggregation; and 2 x PCIe slots for additional network interface cards. All of which results in performance of more than 5,520 MB/s sequential throughput and 304,277 random IOPS.

The support packs range from Gold to silver to Bronze, and offer a 4-hour response time on-site.

The FS6400 has an RRP of €12,257.02, while the FS6400 is €12,257.02.

www.synology.com

TechCentral Reporters