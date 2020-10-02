SVPG’s Marty Cagan on making great products

The UXDX speaker goes through the secrets to great tech

What separates a great piece of tech from a failure? This week Niall Kitson interviews Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG) ahead of this year’s UXDX conference to find out the keys to success. We also discuss the mostly useful, sometimes scary rake of new products from Amazon.

