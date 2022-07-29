Surge pricing and navigating the creative economy with Unify’s Hugh Callaghan Ticketmaster tries it on with the Boss and a new resouce for personal brand management Radio

This week Niall and Dusty look at how surge pricing is infecting everything from food order to concert tickets. In our interview slot Hugh Callaghan from start-up Unify talks about how artists and creatives can save time managing their personal brands.

Unify was a recent winner of a £10,000 proof of concept grant from the Catalyst Co-Founders Programme. You can find out more about Co-Founders at co-founders.co