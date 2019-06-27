SupportIT’s Sligo expansion to create 10 new IT jobs

Remote IT support hub to beset up at innovation centre Print Print Trade

SupportIT’s plans to expand its operations into Sligo with the creation of 10 jobs over the next two years.

SupportIT currently has 15 technical and administrative staff in its Dublin office. It provides fully managed services, including helpdesk and escalation support, infrastructure and business continuity services to over 180 businesses nationwide.

“Expanding to another location means that we can take advantage of the resource pool outside of Dublin, where it is challenging to find suitable candidates and where competition is high,” said Tara Doyle, sales and marketing director, SupportIT.

“The expansion gives us a very strong helpdesk team in both locations, which means we can continue to provide our clients with high-quality helpdesk support services and can continue to uphold our high standards in customer care.”

TechCentral Reporters