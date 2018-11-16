Sungard AS attains managed service provider status with Amazon Web Services

Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) has attained the AWS managed service provider (MSP) partner designation.

Earning the MSP partner designation is further evidence that Sungard AS is leveraging its exceptional disaster recovery track record to provide the next-generation resilient services for the hyperscale cloud of the future.

“Sungard AS is a global leader in building resilient cloud solutions for mission-critical workloads, which means we can offer services, capabilities and knowledge that few AWS MSP partners can,” said Josh Crowe, chief technology officer, Sungard AS. “Achieving MSP partner status confirms what our customers have long known: our deep expertise in IT infrastructure, and now AWS, allows us to deliver greater value, efficiency and resilience in the cloud.”

Sungard AS was lauded for utilising proven tooling to support AWS customers, developing a single sign-on (SSO) portal for customer and account management, its DevOps team uses core DevOps tooling and expertise, and its strong focus on the continued training of DevOps and cloud division personnel, whcih currently holds 60 AWS certifications and 544 business and technical accreditations.

TechCentral Reporters