Enactus reaches out to students from disadvantaged backgrounds for skills programme

Enactus Ireland has launched an appeal for applications for their Future Skills Now (FSN) programme from students from unrepresented or disadvantaged backgrounds.

The FSN programme will allow an underrepresented group of students to discover their full potential through a series of events, training, workshops, and tailored mentoring.

Starting at the end of January and continuing until September 2021, the programme will will focus on developing essential skills for students through social entrepreneurship.

The skills have been chosen according to today’s labour market and reflect employer’s needs. At the end of the programme, it is hoped that participants will have gained skills that will be valuable for their future career in any field.

Enactus is looking for students under the age of 23 who have completed a Leaving Certificate and are from one of the following target groups:

Students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds living in Ireland

1st generation students with no history of 3rd level education in the family

Students residing in communities with lowest progression to third level education

Students experiencing double disadvantage (disability and socio-economic disadvantage)

Young people in the care of the State

Young carers

Members of the Travelling community

Students that never received Enactus training before

For more information visit: www.enactus.ie/

TechCentral Reporters