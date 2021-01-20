Stryve signs three-year deal with Zevas

Private cloud provider reaps benefits of infrastructure investment

Stryve has signed a three-year contract with customer contact solutions provider Zevas Communications.

Stryve designed a tailored private cloud solution for Zevas which offers secure private cloud platform and continuous protection. The company has a track record of zero downtime and offers the flexibility to scale and adapt as Zevas continues to expand, with significant cost savings included.

David Cashman, chief commercial officer, Zevas, said: “It is rare to find a company that is on the same page about how to do things. I have been following the investment Stryve has made in infrastructure lately and every solution design by Stryve gives us confidence to partner with them for our storage and security needs.”

Stryve CEO Andrew Tobin said: “Companies need the back-up of a flexible, available, adaptable and local team that will tailor services to their bespoke needs as they grow. Stryve has a world-class team from our hub in Carlow and clients can rest assured that they have the IT support and the back-up they need from experts that they can talk to.”

Based in Carlow, Stryve was formed in 2018. It supports businesses in more than 20 countries with a combined turnover in excess of €21 billion. The company employs 50 staff across offices in Carlow, UK and Poland.

Zevas employs 120 people at its base in Cork.

