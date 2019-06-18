Strencom invests €250k in VMware disaster recovery service

Strencom attained VMware Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Powered status for its Point ‘N’ Click public cloud service.

The news follows the company’s €250,000 investment in advanced technology infrastructure, hiring new staff and employee training.

As an accredited VMware DraaS provider, Strencom’s customers can enjoy greater availability, performance and scalability.

Point ‘N’ Click Disaster Recovery reduces recovery costs by up to 80%, meaning organisations can affordably regain files and resume operations in as little as five minutes. It records and documents failover and failback testing, which is critical for compliance requirements, particularly in regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and the legal sector.

Tim Murphy, CEO, Strencom, said: “We are already seeing strong interest for the service from our channel partners who have an existing base of VMware deployments that they are managing on behalf of their customers.

“Businesses are beginning to understand cloud better and are making more informed decisions about which workloads are best suited to which cloud.

“As a designated VMware DRaaS service provider, we can now deliver true disaster recovery for our customers to ensure their applications, systems and data are all protected.”

Strencom has signed cloud and connectivity deals totalling €2 million with 140 credit union branches across Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters