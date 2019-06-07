Strencom acquires Baker Security & Networks

Deal enables Strencom to offer end-to-end managed security services Print Print Trade

Strencom, the Irish managed connectivity and cloud computing provider, have acquired managed network and cybersecurity company, Baker Security & Networks. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Baker Security & Networks brand and 12 employees will be retained within the Strencom Group, bringing the headcount to 40.

While Strencom specialise in securing a company’s network from the firewall through to the internet and cloud, the acquisition allows them to offer a complete end-to-end security solution, as Baker Security & Network has experience in securing companies’ internal networks.

Now, Strencom’s customers can avail of a full-suite of managed security services, including on-premise and cloud security solutions, dual firewalling and constant monitoring through its network operations centre

The acquisition adds more than 100 companies to Strencom’s customer base, including Kingspan, Office of Public Works, and ASL Airlines

Tim Murphy, CEO, Strencom, said: “This acquisition will transform our business, enabling us to provide both cloud infrastructure and now cloud security, in our own cloud, as well as that of the other IaaS providers such as Azure and AWS.

“We have ambitious growth plans and the selective acquisition of complementary businesses is a key element of this. While we will continue to seek further acquisition opportunities, both in the Irish and UK markets, it’s imperative that these involve experienced and knowledgeable service providers to ensure growth is not at the expense of service quality.”

Robert Baker, founder, Baker Security & Networks said: “Our combined skillsets and services now offer a unique proposition to customers in Ireland and the UK, where we can provide an end-to-end service from deep inside the customer’s network, all the way to the internet, while managing every network and security element in-between.”

TechCentral Reporters