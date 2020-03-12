Strencom achieves VMware Cloud Verified status

Irish company enters top 3% of global partners Print Print Trade

Managed connectivity and cloud computing provider Strencom has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The badge, attained by only 3% of partners, is a signal to customers that Strencom offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure.

Through Cloud Verified services, Strencom’s customers can now access the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities, including integration and interoperability, cost optimisation and flexibility.

“We take pride in supporting our customers’ growth by ensuring business continuity, agility and flexibility through the deployment of seamless, reliable and high-quality solutions. We are one of the few cloud partners across the globe to achieve this status, demonstrating our advanced cloud capabilities,” said Strencom CEO Tim Murphy.

“This collaboration is emblematic of Strencom’s commitment to working with industry-leading organisations. As a VMware Cloud Verified partner, we can help businesses across Ireland and the UK to embrace the benefits of cloud with rapid, cost-effective and high-performing cloud services.”

Herve Renault, senior director and head of VMware Cloud Provider, EMEA, said: “Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organisations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses.

“Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Strencom as it empowers organisations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”

Strencom manages connectivity and cloud services into more than 2,500 sites, connecting more than 100,000 knowledge workers, and supporting €35 billion revenue in client companies.

TechCentral Reporters