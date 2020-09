Apple has a hit with Watch series 6

Cupertino proves that time flies Print Print Life

On this week’s show we go through the announcements from Apple’s Time Flies event and speak with Bullet CEO Peter Connor about his mission to automate accounting for everyone.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

advertisement