Standard Chartered renews Uplifting Youth Programme Applications for third level education supports closes on 10 March Life

Standard Chartered has renewed its Uplifting Youth Programme in Ireland for a further two years. The project was first launched in 2021 in a bid to support higher education students impacted by the economic and social fall-out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Uplifting Youth Programme is available to students attending one of Enactus’ Irish network of universities. Applicants have been asked to outline how their social entrepreneurial solution could positively affect young people whose employment and personal development opportunities have been limited by the pandemic.

The deadline for entries is 10 March and the programme will run until December 2022.

advertisement





In its first year more than 80 participants, aged between 18 and 25, learned new skills through the programme, including financial management, leadership, learning mindset, resilience and problem solving.

One of the 2021 entrepreneurial business ideas developed by students was ReStart, which provided more than 350 asylum seekers with educational workshops on food safety, manual handling and helped them to return to school.

Delivered by NGO Enactus Ireland, the programme is funded by the Standard Chartered Foundation and is part of the Futuremakers by Standard Chartered global initiative to tackle inequality by promoting greater economic inclusion in the bank’s markets.

“At Enactus Ireland, we are delighted to continue our partnership with Standard Chartered following the great success of the programme in year one,” said Laura Dennehy, Enactus Ireland country manager. “We are calling for third level students around Ireland, who are passionate about social change and want to take action, to join us and become FutureMakers. We know that our students are capable of creating change and addressing social inequalities and we can’t wait to see what they will do this year.”

Students can register their interest here.

TechCentral Reporters