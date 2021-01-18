SSE Airtricity, ePower help customers switch to electric vehicles

Grant funding and EV credit available for drivers wanting to run out of gas

SSE Airtricity has teamed up with ePower to help its customers switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and reduce their carbon footprint.

The partnership will help eliminate barriers to home charging for EV owners by providing customers with a choice of EV chargers supplied and fitted by Cork company ePower, which will power their cars with 100% green energy from SSE Airtricity.

SEAI grant funding of up to €600 for private users is available to help with the install costs and customers switching to SSE Airtricity for this offer will receive up to €300 credit on their energy bills. ePower will provide assistance with all grant applications and customers will also receive a free home survey to help them make the best choice regarding their EV needs.

According to the SEAI, there are over 17,000 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on Irish roads today.

Klair Neenan, managing director of SSE Airtricity said there is “a great opportunity for Ireland to change gears and make a real push towards decarbonising transport Everyone at SSE Airtricity recognises this and, as a company that is proud of its green heritage, we’re excited to be part of this accelerating change.

“We know electric vehicles will be a key enabler of this transformation and while many people want to make the switch to greener cars, there is still work needed to remove the mystique around EVs and support people in making the switch.”

The EV offer is available nationwide and all installs will be managed by the ePower team.

TechCentral Reporters