SSE Airtricity, Dublin Zoo launch Eco Explorers Club for kids

Digital platform to give primary school pupils a view of the natural world Print Print Life

SSE Airtricity, proud sustainability partner to Dublin Zoo, has launched The Eco Explorers Club – a digital resource platform to inspire, entertain and educate primary school children on the wonders of the natural world.

The Eco Explorers Club is a 10-week course created with the Dublin Zoo Discovery and Learning Team, that will explore five educational topics related to sustainability and the natural world including biodiversity, climate change and pollution. This will help children to continue on their journey to becoming environmental champions of the future, while keeping them connected to Ireland’s favourite family destination, Dublin Zoo.

The Eco Explorers Club will launch a series of animated educational videos alongside videos and lessons created by The Eco Explorers Cub ambassadors, including much loved artist and environmentalist Don Conroy. In addition, Reuben the Entertainer will be joined by SSE Airtricity’s Head of Sustainability Mia Fahey-McCarthy for storytelling sessions.

Children’s yoga instructor Caragh Egan will deliver yoga exploration classes, enabling children to explore yoga poses related to nature and animals, as well as some relaxation and imagination time. Virtual Tours of Dublin Zoo will also be available, so kids can go behind the scenes at Dublin Zoo, home to more than 400 rare, exotic, and endangered animals from around the world.

The range of resources, created together with Dublin Zoo’s Discovery and Learning team, is available on The Eco Explorers Club hub at sseairtricity.com/ecoexplorersclub.

Head of discovery & learning at Dublin Zoo, Aileen Tennant said: “We’re really excited to launch The Eco Explorers Club together with our sustainability partner SSE Airtricity. The platform allows us to reach young nature lovers while Dublin Zoo and schools are closed, encouraging a love and understanding of our natural world, as well as promoting the small steps we can all take to make big differences for our environment and the species we share our planet with.”

The Eco Explorers Club is available to everyone for free at sseairtricity.com/ecoexplorersclub with new resources available online throughout the course of the 10-week campaign.

TechCentral Reporters