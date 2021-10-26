Square to create 30 jobs in Ireland

Hiring push comes less than six months after opening of European HQ

Square plans to create 30 jobs at its European headquarters in Ireland, bringing its headcount there to 150. The push comes less than six months after company’s official Irish launch in May 2021.

New open roles in the company include positions across Square’s Seller and CashApp business units. Candidates will have a breadth of opportunities to consider across a variety of business functions, including customer success, software engineering, sales, product management, marketing, legal, finance, and accounting. Depending on the role, successful candidates will have the chance to be based in Dublin, the company’s European headquarters in Ireland, or in some cases work remotely within Ireland.

“Dublin has been a great base for us in Europe for several years. We’re excited to continue to focus our efforts on our growth in the region and investing in new roles here in 2021 and beyond,” said Jason Lalor, European executive director at Square.

“It’s an exciting time to join the business in Europe. We launched in Ireland earlier this year, and this has been followed by France in September, with Spain to follow in 2022. We are building teams to bring Square’s technology to customers across Europe and beyond, both for our business customers and the broader Square business.”

Kieran Donoghue, global head of international financial services at IDA Ireland, added: “This investment by Square will further enhance Ireland’s reputation as a centre for both digital payments and the commingling of finance and technology. Square is a global leader and innovator in the payments space. The functions being expanded in Ireland will enable the company to serve a growing customer base in Europe.”

TechCentral Reporters

