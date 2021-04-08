Square opens early access programme for business

Full suite of services to be available across the country by the end of this year Print Print Trade

Square, the e-commerce company led by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has opened an early access programme offering Irish SMEs access to an integrated suite of tools for selling in-person and online.

“We’re excited to bring Square’s remarkable solutions to Irish businesses,” said Jason Lalor, executive director for Square Europe. “We look forward to partnering with Ireland’s rich community of independent business owners to refine and perfect our products in advance of launch, ensuring that they offer the time and cost savings that will enable Irish businesses to grow and prosper both in-person and online.”

Spaces in the programme will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Merchants who enroll can get started with Square products in just days, with no long-term contracts or start-up fees, and qualify for free Square hardware.

advertisement





“Since starting with Square we have been able to unlock big improvements for our business, from e-commerce to payments” said Chris Arnold, owner of Lennox Street Grocer, one of the first businesses to beta test Square in Ireland. “In addition to their fair, transparent pricing, we’ve been really impressed with the ability to have fractional quantities in our point of sale, and the increased transaction speed for tap payments – both make it easier for our buyers to check out both in-store and online, so we never miss a sale. Using the lockdown to switch to Square was a smart choice as we look to the future and post-pandemic growth.”

Square expects to launch its products for general availability in Ireland later in 2021.

To sign up visit squareup.com/IrelandEAP.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?