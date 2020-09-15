Springboard+ and HCI invite job seekers to reskill as business analysts

The Certificate in Business Analysis QQI Level 8 is for all those who wish to advance and certify their skills in this important and growing area. This year everyone can avail of funding that will reduce the course cost by 90 or 100%, for course dates starting in October and November. The course is currently being run completely online – meaning you can join from anywhere in the country.

Many people across Ireland have been made redundant or had their wages reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you’ve been affected or are looking for an opportunity for a career change, the Certificate in Business Analysis funded course could be for you.

100% funded course for unemployed, 90% funded for those in employment

Springboard+ and Human Capital Initiative (HCI) funding allows us to offer this course for free, or at a very reduced cost.

Springboard+ is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014-2020.

Springboard+ funded courses have changed the careers of many people throughout the years, offering upskilling and reskilling opportunities that help fill skills shortages across the country.

For the first time everyone can apply for a Springboard+ or HCI course regardless of your employment status. The courses remain free of charge for people who are currently unemployed. For applicants in employment funding will cover 90% of the normal course fee. This reduces the course cost to €330 for employed applicants. Visit the Springboard+ website for more information on eligibility criteria.

More about the programme

It is jointly developed by the National College of Ireland in partnership with the Business Analysts Association of Ireland

You will focus on improving enterprise performance through the use of proven business analysis techniques

Gain a professional certification in Business Analysis at QQI Level 8

Business and systems analysts, internal and external consultants and advisors, managers, team leaders and members of improvement teams can all benefit from applying key business analysis techniques in their roles

Read more course benefits on the course page

Why become a business analyst?

There is a skills shortage in the business analysis field yet many people have misconceptions about what business analysis is. The role of a business analyst is to identify the problems and needs of a business and then develop solutions and ideas.

Benefits of becoming a business analyst:

Improve business performance for the better

You will play a key role in the design, development, and implementation of software Business analysts don’t necessarily need coding skills – you will be improving business processes and working at a higher level to increase efficiency

Make the most of your communication and problem solving skills to enact real change

Work with teams across the whole organisation

Keep learning – each project brings new opportunities and challenges

You don’t need a degree to become a business analyst – the Certificate in Business Analysis prepares you for the role in just six months

How to apply

Springboard+ and HCI course applications for this course are processed directly on the Springboard+ website.

To get started, register your details on the website then click the Apply Now button on the course page. Enter your details in all of the required fields and when complete, click the apply button. Further details are available on the How to Apply section on the Springboard+ website.

Note that funded course places are limited, so apply early.

If you have any queries about the programme or registration, get in touch via training@ics.ie