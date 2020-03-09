South east tech sector offers alternative to Dublin’s high cost of living

Crystal Valley Tech highlights benefits of life outside the capital ahead of jobs event

Technology companies in the south east are regularly offering average salaries of €65,000.

“We have a very vibrant and proactive collection of tech firms including Taxback, VMWare, TQS Integration, Unum and Glanbia,” said Elaine Fennelly, CEO, Crystal Valley Tech, the representative body for the area’s 122 tech companies.

“Filling jobs is a universal difficulty in the tech sector, and the south east is no different – although we believe we have a lot to offer professionals.

“The cost of renting a house in Waterford is, on average, €1,100 less expensive per month than in Dublin according… while the average asking price for a three-bed semi is €180,000.

“The Crystal Valley area includes Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Wexford and Waterford and is the biggest economic region outside Dublin according to the Ireland South East local authorities initiative.

“Waterford is a compact and navigable city with a growing retail and urban centre. With the €500 million urban regeneration of the Waterford North Quays, we believe the city and the South East is on the cusp of something important.”

CEO of Lismore-based TQS Integration Ger Finnin, recently named the world’s most influential data leader of the year by Analytics Insight magazine, said: TQS Integration has been based in Waterford since 1998 and has 126 people working all over the world, with 60 at our Lismore headquarters.

“The average commute is quite short, so people are not stuck in traffic and we find they have a better lifestyle as a result. And we work with them to make sure that happens by offering flexibility, so we have satellite offices in Waterford, Cork and Dublin and occasionally they work from home. The quality of people here is superb, and we find it easy to get good people from a skillset point of view.”

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and IT Carlow have played an important role in transforming the South East, through its teaching, research and innovation.

“This is particularly evident in the areas of ICT, advanced manufacturing and biopharma with the presence of global leaders such as Sanofi, Bausch and Lomb, Sunlife and Redhat/IBM,” said WIT president Willie Donnelly.

“Companies in the region provide career opportunities from new graduates up to senior executive level.”

Crystal Valley Tech will be hosting, BackfortheFuture2020, a jobs fair to showcase positions in pharma, tech and financial services, and more on 15 March.

TechCentral Reporters