South African design and digital advisory firm invests €1m in Irish expansion

Looking to hire 10 across user experience and digital product design Print Print Trade

Lucky Beard is investing €1.1 million in its Irish operation. The South African firm employs 65 people across strategy, brand, product and experience design, with 18 already deployed in its European headquarters in Dublin. The company will hire another 10 this year across user experience and digital product design.

As the pandemic continues to accelerate digital adoption across many industries, the company believes there is great opportunity for Irish SMEs to realise their full potential in an increasingly digital economy.

“The pandemic has put digitisation at the forefront, most notably in sectors like retail, healthcare, fintech, edtech and telco,” said Adam Oberem, co-founder and CEO of Lucky Beard. “Those who have acted early and were willing to experiment are seeing the greatest success. There is a massive opportunity for organisations in Ireland to capitalise on this next normal and dramatically improve their performance and growth with clever digital innovation.

advertisement





“By bolstering Lucky Beard’s team of skilled designers, strategists and engineers, we aim to help businesses take advantage of our global experience in delivering disruptive and agile digital transformation solutions.”

“Lucky Beard is all about co-creation with our partners,” said Irish managing director, Elaine Devereux. “We are small by design and intend to remain that way. By blending both the advisory and product design arms of the business, we are able to help companies realise meaningful and impactful change quickly.”

In addition to its Dublin operations, Lucky Beard has offices in London, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?