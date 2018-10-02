Soti to create 150 jobs over three years at new Galway office

Device management company invests €20m in Irish operation

Mobile and IoT device management solutions Soti is investing €20 million in a new office in Galway. Fifty new jobs will be created immediately with a further 100 to be created over the next three years.

The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Soti has experienced 93 consecutive quarters of profitability, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers. The opening of the Galway office represents a significant milestone for the company, which now has 10 global offices, and a workforce that will exceed 1,000 employees by the end of 2018.

Soti president and CEO Carl Rodrigues said: “Ireland forms an integral part of our long-term growth strategy, as it has developed an excellent reputation for being a technology-based economy, home to a vast array of tech companies – from giant multinationals, to new start-ups.”

Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment Sean Kyne said: “A successful economy is one in which businesses of all shapes and sizes, from start-ups to local SMEs to multinationals, are supported to develop and grow. In a similar way, Soti helps businesses to succeed through mobile and Internet of Things device management solutions. Soti’s decision to choose Galway for its new office is a further boost to the city, the county and the West of Ireland and perfectly complements our strategy of developing the Atlantic Economic Corridor.”

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said: “This is a mutually beneficial relationship where Ireland will benefit from technological innovation and job creation, while Soti will have the freedom to operate in a connected, pro-business environment.”

