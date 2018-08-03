Kallai also acknowledged that adding support for high-res audio would break compatibility with some existing Sonos products. But that precedent has already been set with the launch of the Sonos One, the Sonos Beam, and the new support for AirPlay 2. “That’s the beauty of our software platform,” Kallai said. “We do about six to eight updates a year currently, on the entire Sonos system. As we find more features and more experiences that we want to deliver to our 6.9 million homes and our 19 million products, we can get the software development team on that, write the code for whatever experience we’re envisioning, and then deliver that via software update. You’ll continue to see over the coming years more and more cool features delivered via software into the hardware products we have seeded and all the hardware products we’ve got coming.”