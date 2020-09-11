Smartphone roundup

This year is all about the form factor

On this week’s show Niall and Dusty go through the smartphones destinated for the Christmas market. Has Microsoft cracked it with the dual-screen Duo, has Smasung uncracked it with its latest Galaxy Fold, can Motorola find its mojo by revisiting the Razr? Where are those new iPhones we’re meant to be excited about? All will be explained.

