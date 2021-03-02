SL Controls to create 50 new highly skilled jobs as part of continued expansion

Specialist software integration firm SL Controls plans to create 50 new jobs over the next 18 months. The highly-skilled positions are in the engineering field and will bring the total workforce to 140.

The company said it will offer all staff the opportunity, when restrictions allow, to work remotely, in the office – or a hybrid of both.

The new roles will be in Ireland, but the company will also be hiring in the US where SL Controls continues to expand. It is also looking to add a new Cork presence to its number of locations and a new director of corporate services has been recruited who will head up development in this region.

Some of the roles SL Controls will be looking to fill include: systems engineers; validation engineers, project managers and software system designers.

“The business has had an exceptional few years and continues to experience strong growth as a result of an increase in demand for our services and solutions with key partners both nationally and internationally,” said Keith Moran, SL Controls CEO and co-founder. “Clients are seeking our input on their systems design requirements; software integration and validation needs as well as general consultancy services and ongoing systems support. There is a particular focus on assisting them in developing and later implementing their Industry 4.0 strategies.”

Established in 2002, SL Controls is an international provider of equipment system integrated solutions to a range of world-leading brands across a number of industries including medtech, pharma, healthcare and technology.

SL Controls exceeded its growth predictions last year achieving a 33% increase in turnover in 2020 to €8.8m. The company is forecasting double digit turnover increases over the coming years. The company is forecasting in excess of an 80% increase in turnover to €12m over the period 2019 to 2023. Growth has been funded from existing reserves and banking facilities together with continued increases in turnover.

“Over the last year, we have found there is an appetite among our staff for remote working or a hybrid of working from home and being in the office or on a client site,” said Darragh McMorrow, commercial director SL Controls. “We feel very strongly that we should be offering this option to our employees – both existing and new – and allow them more flexibility in their roles, as the work allows. It might suit some people to return to the office full-time while others might find one day a week in the office is perfect for them. We are going to work with our team over the coming months to offer them this flexibility.”

An Enterprise Ireland client, SL Controls has offices in Sligo, Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Florida and has customers in Ireland, across mainland Europe and the US.

“Enterprise Ireland has been proud to support the company on its rapid growth path and this is another significant milestone for this ambitious and dynamic company,” said Carol Gibbons, divisional manager ICT & international services with Enterprise Ireland. “SL Controls has a strong customer base in Ireland and is expanding its international footprint in Europe and the US and Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with the company during this phase of growth.”

TechCentral Reporters