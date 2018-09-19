Sky Q integrates Netflix

Unified billing and new sub pack for on demand services Print Print Life

Sky has integrated Netflix with its Sky Q service to provide a new on demand subscription pack called Ultimate On Demand.

With unified billing and what is being described as “one seamless package”, the new service will be available for €16 a month for all new and existing customers alongside their Sky Q subscription on a 31-day rolling contract. Sky says this provides the flexibility and value viewers demand. The service provider said that existing Sky Q customers with Netflix will be able to move their account to the new pack or sign in to the Netflix app on Sky Q using existing Netflix account details.

This is about “bringing the best possible TV experience to viewers,” said Ann-Marie MacKay, director of products and marketing, Sky Ireland at a launch event.

Users of the service will have no demand access to Sky original productions such as Patrick Melrose, Save Me and Tin Star, as well as US hits such as HBO’s Game of Thrones and Showtime’s Billions, alongside Netflix original dramas, films, comedies and documentaries, including The Crown, Stranger Things, The Kissing Booth, Making a Murderer and Queer Eye.

“We want Sky Q to be the number one destination for TV fans,” said Stephen van Rooyen, CEO, Sky UK and Ireland. “Partnering with Netflix means we will have all the best TV in one great value pack, making it even easier for you to watch all of your favourite shows.

“Innovation is at the core of Netflix,” said Chris Whiteley, director business development UK/IE, Netflix. “We are delighted to partner with Sky to offer fans a new and exciting way to access the best of entertainment from around the world.”

Customers with a Sky Q Entertainment subscription will get Netflix’s Standard plan (HD 2 streams) and Sky Box Sets in HD as part of Ultimate On Demand, said Sky. Customers with a Sky Q premium subscription, Sky Q Multiscreen (multi-room viewing and Ultra HD), will get Netflix’s Premium plan (Ultra HD, 4 streams), which contains than 2,000 hours of Ultra HD content across the two services.

Sky said that payment for the Ultimate On Demand pack will be added to customers’ monthly Sky bills, making it easier to sign up, whilst removing the need for separate payments for each service.

Titles available to download can also be watched on the go, said Sky, with Sky shows available through the Sky Go app and Netflix shows through the Netflix app.

Pre-registration is available for the Ultimate On Demand pack at sky.com/netflix

TechCentral Reporters