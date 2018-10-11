Skillnet welcomes €6.3m budget allocation ahead of latest KickStart intake

KickStart information night attracts 100 potential applicants

Skillnet Ireland, the national agency responsible for the promotion and facilitation of workforce learning, has welcomed the increase of €6.3 million announced in Budget 2019. This represents a 29% increase in National Training Fund (NTF) allocation to Skillnet Ireland to support private sector businesses with their upskilling and talent strategies.

The news comes as an information evening for Technology Ireland’s Software Skillnet – which is funded by Skillnet – attracted 100 prospective participants for this year’s programme KickStart programme at an information evening in Ballincollig, Cork.

“Tech companies want people with a balance of skills across commercial, professional and technical competences,” explains Maire Hunt, director of Software Skillnet. “With the right training and support, almost anyone can join the tech sector. That is why we launched the KickStart programme to give job seekers and new graduates from all areas a fast track route into the sector.”

More than 300 people have completed KickStart in the last six years. KickStart participants emerge primed and ready for employment and are now roles in technical support, IT analysis, project management, IT sales, and systems operations.

Closing date for applications is 12 October.

For more information visit www.softwareskillnet.ie/kickstart.

TechCentral Reporters