Skillnet Ireland helps ‘Transform’ businesses with €1m investment

Six hundred Dell Technologies employees based in Ireland have graduated from ‘Transform’ – a programme that helps companies address the impact of digital transformation.

Transform was developed by Skillnet Ireland through Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet in partnership with Technological University Dublin and IDA Ireland. It helps organisations guide their teams through technological and workforce change while fostering a culture of innovation and digital adoption.

Transform, the first educationally accredited programme in digital transformation, has had notable success for Dell Technologies in supporting the company to enhance its talent capacity across multiple levels of the business in Ireland and has resulted in 190 business innovation projects.

“Digital transformation is one of the most significant challenges facing businesses in Ireland – and globally,” said Paul Healy, chief executive at Skillnet Ireland. “Ensuring Ireland has the talent to move with this change, accelerate innovation and boost the competitiveness of our businesses is vital. Transform shows how major organisations like Dell Technologies and the people that drive them can harness the power of digital technologies to evolve, innovate and grow. Skillnet Ireland is pleased to support this ambition as the roll-out of Transform is extended across other industry sectors.”

Máire Hunt, network director at Technology Ireland Software Skillnet said: “Transform helps businesses develop the mindset needed to achieve true innovation. By examining the power of digital transformation business leaders and their teams gain a practical understanding of how to harness the power of disruptive technologies, improve business operations, engage new and existing customers, and increase business value. We encourage companies interested in developing a future-ready workforce to consider Transform from Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet.”

An additional investment of €1 million will see Skillnet Ireland and Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet extend Transform to companies across all sectors. This will support businesses in their adoption of digital transformation and how it will propel their business and workforce to embrace digitisation as it applies to leadership, strategic business models and advancing human digital capital capabilities.

