Siro partners with CloudCIX to boost Cork connectivity

Part of wholesale broadband provider's €70m investment in the county

Wholesale broadband operator Siro has partnered with CloudCIX to enable Cork-based telecoms companies to easily connect to Siro and resell its powered services.

CloudCIX’s data centre services provides internet connectivity to 100 Cork companies. Its clients can now access Siro’s Fibre-to-the-Building technology, which is recognised as the gold standard in broadband connectivity. Providing speeds of 1Gb/s, the deal will give business and enterprise customers in Cork access to a high-speed, always-on connection.

“This is another example of our sustained investment to ensure that CloudCIX is in a position to provide our customers with the best connectivity in the region,” said Jerry Sweeney, CEO of CloudCIX. “Having doubled in size over the past ten years and quintupling our data capacity, giving access to Siro’s gigabit broadband to our clients adds another string to our bow and underlines Cork’s position as the broadband capital of Ireland.”

Last year, Siro announced a €60 million plan to make Cork the ‘broadband capital’ of Ireland.

Alex French of Siro added: “Siro is already powering a digital transformation in Cork as we forge ahead with a €70 million investment in the county. Cork and the wider Munster region is a key focus for our rollout given the wealth of multinationals and Irish firms expanding abroad who all depend on connectivity to power their businesses. This partnership with CloudCIX is a crucial element of our strategy given the firm’s reputation and customer base; ultimately laying the foundation for us to add multiple broadband retailers and foster competition in the region.”

TechCentral Reporters