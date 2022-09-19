Siro network delivers speeds up to 10Gb/s Completion marks end of 15-month project Trade

Siro has upgraded its network to deliver speeds up to a 10Gb/s for the enterprise market. This comes following the completion of a 15-month, €10 million investment upgrade programme, implemented to ensure the company’s network can deliver the fastest speeds available.

The joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, is currently rolling out a 100% fibre broadband network across 154 towns and cities across Ireland, with services currently available to more than 450,000 premises and reaching 770,000 premises over the next four years.

“For Siro, completing our transition to a 10Gb/s-enabled network is about ensuring we don’t lag behind what our customers want and need,” said CEO, John Keaney. “All aspects of business processes and operations are increasingly digitised. Reliable and future proofed connectivity is the foundation upon which they all rest.

“This upgrade, and the higher speed it unlocks, gives enterprises the opportunity to plan and scale up their bandwidth requirements as their data demands and business requirements grow.”

Keaney continued: “Rather than wait for the broadband infrastructure to catch up, businesses can now have the certainty that they can access higher speeds and capacity as and when they need it.”

TechCentral Reporters