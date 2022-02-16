Siren partners with Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Investigative intelligence platform will be used to help prevent global trafficking and save lives Life

Investigative intelligence analytics provider Siren is partnering with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) to help combat and raise awareness around human trafficking.

Under the partnership, Siren will provide ATII with its Investigative Intelligence platform so that it can utilise data analytics to solve big problems, identify traffickers and reduce human trafficking. ATII can use the platform for free as part of Siren’s data for good initiative.

By ingesting data into Siren from its dark web intelligence platform, Project Hades, ATTI can overlap data from multiple sources to try to find links. ATII can now conduct investigations in bulk and define different anomalies, which enables it to triage investigations more efficiently and differentiate between important and urgent cases. Currently, investigations are conducted on a case-by-case basis. Siren enables ATII to conduct investigations at scale and speed.

A prime focus for ATII is child abuse material, which amounts to 30% of Dark Web investigations. ATII monitors over 193,000 dark websites while discovering 5000 to 10000 new sites per month, this volume will create an anticipated back log of about 300,000 investigations into crypto addresses/clusters, forum users, emails, ssh keys, javascripts, ip addresses, favourite icons, Google analytics tags and other selectors in 2022 that are directly related to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). By using Siren, ATII can also deploy selectors more efficiently, integrate multiple APIs and overcome historical data processing issues.

“We are changing the way we work as we don’t want to keep on exporting data sets, we want all of our data on one platform, we also want to have the data automatically updated and consistently enriched,” said Larry Cameron, chief information security officer, at the ATII. “This enables our taskforce of 140 people to investigate more effectively. Siren allows us to expedite the process of identifying traffickers and ending trafficking operations. For us, Siren is a massive step forward in the fight against human trafficking.

“We will soon be using Siren 12, and I’m excited about the platform’s ability to perform enterprise-wide search and provide sets of links which enables the clear visualisation and exploration of relationships between records. It will make it much easier for us to organise and join data in a way that suits our requirements.”

John Randles, CEO of Siren, said: “Siren is proud to partner with ATII and help in disrupting the operations, economics and anonymity of human trafficking at the source by intervening in criminal access to financial markets. Our technology will inhibit the ability of traffickers to inflict harm on vulnerable groups. We will work alongside ATII and provide support in the fight against modern slavery.”

“Statistics on human trafficking globally shows an astonishing and alarming impact, with the International Labour Organization estimating that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally and that forced labour and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide,” said Aaron Kahler, ATII founder and chief executive. “Siren will be an instrumental partner in helping us promote corporate responsibility within financial institutions. As public and private organisations continue to collaborate in the creation of a uniform front within the financial sector to fight human trafficking, we will see a true impact in the recovery of victims and prosecution of traffickers.”

TechCentral Reporters