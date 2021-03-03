Simplicity key to security in cloud

Since the arrival of Covid-19 businesses were forced to accelerate their digital transformation efforts to keep up with the demands of remote working.

As more data and applications move to the cloud – or from one cloud to another – 2021 will be seen as a year where simplicity and security became paramount in architecting an IT infrastructure.

From disaster recovery and testing to different models of cloud computing, any futureproof architecture will rely on best practice learned through experience and delivered by automated tools with a minimum of friction, regardless of scale.

These problems of security and simplicity will be addressed at the next TechFire briefing in association with Rubrik on 10 March at 10am.

Join speakers from Rubrik and Stryker as they share their expertise and experience of secure cloud migration at a time of unprecedented demand.

For more information and to register visit techfire.ie.