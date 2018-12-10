Siemens picks Accenture to run business Intelligence operations

Siemens AG has awarded Accenture a five-year technology and services contract to run and maintain several of its digital managed services for data analytics and business intelligence.

The new project, part of a firm-wide digital and IT transformation effort at Siemens, represents a significant expansion of the ongoing collaboration between the two companies. Siemens is accelerating its digital transformation with help from Accenture’s support for data analytics and business intelligence services around:

Accenture will also apply its artificial intelligence capabilities to develop data analytics and business intelligence solutions and services.

As part of the contract, Siemens has transferred to Accenture a skilled team of Siemens professionals responsible for the data analytics and business intelligence services of its corporate IT group.

“We’ve selected Accenture because of the firm’s renowned excellence in data analytics and business intelligence, its global delivery capability, and our longstanding, collaborative working relationship,” said Dr Helmuth Ludwig, CIO of Siemens. “We need strong partners who can help us drive our digital transformation, and I look forward to working with the Accenture teams on this important engagement.”

Patrick Vollmer, a managing director at Accenture who leads its industrial equipment business in Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Russia, said: “We’re very proud of this extension of our relationship with Siemens and about the trust that its business intelligence leadership has put in us. We’re also excited to be taking over Siemens’ high-performing business intelligence team, whose deep industry skills and insights will further strengthen our own BI capabilities. With their trust and help, we’re in an excellent position to take Siemens BI services to the next level and improve our position around analytics and BI for German industrial companies.”

With this new agreement Siemens and Accenture will continue and expand their relationship around BI that has been built over the last 20 years.

TechCentral Reporters